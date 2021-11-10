Former Pompey defender Eddie Howe is unveiled at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The former Pompey defender today spoke to the press after being unveiled as Steve Bruce’s successor on Tyneside.

Howe has been touted with attempting to bring in former Blues analyst Edwards, who is now one of the most respected figures in the football world.

The Fareham man has today told Liverpool he will be on his way from Anfield next summer when his contract ends, and and has been linked with jobs at Real Madrid as well as German outfit Red Bull Leipzig.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe was still a player at Pompey when Edwards took on his position as head of performance analysis in 2003 and spoke of his admiration for his work, with the pair remaining friends.

But the 43-year-old indicated he has no intention of bringing Edwards to the Magpies following their recent takeover.

When asked if Edwards was arriving at his unveiling, Howe said: ‘As far as I know, absolutely not.

‘I know nothing about Michael Edwards’ future.

‘He’s someone who I hugely respect in the game and what he does - and what he’s done for Liverpool.

‘But, no, my main focus is on the players in the team and not focussed on January (transfer window).’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind