Ronan Curtis is recalled to Pompey's starting XI for the trip to Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The new head coach led the Blues to their first home win for four-and-a-half months in League One courtesy of a 2-0 triumph over Exeter on Saturday.

Yet there is one alteration to his starting XI at Highbury Stadium this evening, with Ronan Curtis handed a recall.

He replaces Michael Jacobs in a 4-3-3 system, with the former Wigan man not included in the 18-man squad on duty against the Cod Army.

With Curtis called into the team, his position on the bench is taken by Kieron Freeman, who was overlooked for the weekend Grecians encounter.

However, Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery and Jayden Reid all remain sidelined through injury.

Pompey: Macey, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Pack, Morrell, Dale, Bishop, Curtis.

