Pompey’s tactical change has been pinpointed as key to their Carabao Cup success over Birmingham.

And Joe Gallen has hinted the 4-3-3 formation used in last night’s 3-0 victory at Fratton Park could be here to stay.

Pompey midfielder Ben Close celebrates his goal Picture: Barry Zee

Kenny Jackett opted to use Tom Naylor as a holding midfielder with Ben Close and Andy Cannon in front of him against the Championship side.

Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness were utilised either side of Ellis Harrison as the Blues found their form in emphatic style.

Gallen can now see the approach remaining against Tranmere on Saturday.

He said: ‘We slightly changed the system where we played with a number four and two eights.

‘That was different to Saturday when we played with two fours and a 10.

‘The manager has come with a system where he’s played a four, two eights and a front three.

‘Now it’s more than likely it will roll on like that on Saturday.’

Kenny Jackett made three changes from the side who disappointed against Shrewsbury on Saturday with Ross McCrorie suspended after his red card at New Meadow.

Ben Close impressed as he came into the team while Ellis Harrison and Cannon also shone.

Gallen feels the side found the kind of rhythm which justified Jackett going with a strong selection.

He added: ‘When we speak about rhythm it’s about things like settling down debutants.

‘We’ve got good players and need to find the appropriate system for them.

‘Once that gets set we feel capable of winning four, five or six on the trot.

‘Ben Close gets us playing the appropriate passing football which we didn’t on Saturday.

‘It’s about having the right partnerships moving forward.’