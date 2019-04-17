Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove has suffered another blow in his battle to break into Pompey’s side.

The winger has yet to make a single appearance following his January loan arrival from Barnsley.

Now he has been sidelined by a groin injury – and is expected to be absent for another two matches.

Isgrove sustained the problem while warming-up for last week’s reserve fixture at Fulham.

The 26-year-old had been pencilled in for a start at Motspur Park, only to be ruled out of the subsequent 1-0 victory.

As a consequence, he was unavailable for last Saturday’s visit of Rochdale – and will now miss the Easter programme against Burton and Coventry.

It represents another set-back during an immensely-frustrating Fratton Park spell for the former Southampton attacker.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘Lloyd has a groin injury.

‘That happened last week during the warm-up before the Fulham reserve match, so he didn’t play in that.

‘Being available for this weekend will be tough, but he should be back in training by early middle of next week.

‘I would expect, after 10 days out, he will be fit and available for Sunderland.’

Isgrove has made just three Pompey squads since his loan signing from Barnsley.

However, in each he was unused from the bench, leaving him still awaiting a debut after two-and-a-half months at the club.

His most recent involvement in the match-day 18 was last month’s trip to Shrewsbury.