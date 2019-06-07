Have your say

James Bolton is determined to help deliver Championship football to Pompey next season.

The Blues’ first summer signing is out to bridge the gap between his new side’s narrow failure to go up last season and success.

Bolton sealed a three-year deal at Fratton Park today, after leaving Shrewsbury.

The 24-year-old is ready for the test that lies in wait at his new club.

Bolton said: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to get started.

‘I’m excited by the challenge of coming to Portsmouth.

New Pompey signing James Bolton. Picture Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

‘I want to be part of that final push here and get the club into the Championship.’