Portsmouth supporters are still to see Josh Martin in action but the new Pompey man is clearly settling into Fratton Park life well.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth continue to put in the hard yards on the training pitch as the international break ticks by.

Some League One sides are in action this weekend but Pompey must wait until the end of the month and the visit of Blackpool to try and maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's your Thursday morning round-up from around the league.

Josh Martin lifts the lid on John Mousinho success

New Portsmouth man Josh Martin has opened up on his integration into life at Fratton Park and his respect for 'straight-talking' John Mousinho. The winger had been training with the club after his release from Norwich City last season and eventually put pen to paper with Pompey.

Speaking to the club website, Martin said: “It feels brilliant. This is a great club and so when the opportunity came to initially train, I wanted to take it with both hands. It’s so easy to feel comfortable here and I have been able to help the lads in training to keep pushing them.

“I knew a couple of them already, like Abu from Norwich, but it now feels as though I’ve known all of them for a while. The lads have been brilliant in the league to remain unbeaten and are a joy to watch, so I can’t wait to be a part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My hope is to help the team push on even further and towards promotion. I’m looking forward to putting on a shirt and contributing with goals and assists. The manager wants us to play good football and express ourselves – it’s easier when he knows what he wants and says it straight.”

Oxford United interview Premier League coach

Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy is in talks over the vacant Oxford United job as the U's search for a new manager continues.

Former boss Liam Manning left the club earlier this month to take charge of Championship side Bristol City. The 38-year-old took assistant manager Chris Hogg with him, leaving first-team coach Craig Short as caretaker manager.

Paddy McCarthy has been linked with the Oxford United job. (Image: Getty Images)

Oxford United have won twice since Manning's departure, which has perhaps cooled the club's rush for an appointment but that could be edging closer with the Witney Gazette reporting that McCarthy has already been interviewed for the role. The former Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic defender retired at Selhurst Park in 2016 and was part of the youth set-up before becoming assistant manager under Roy Hodgson.

Carlisle United boss responds to talisman reunion rumours

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has cooled down rumours of a return to the club for striker Gary Madine. The Blues are currently looking at the free agent market with the side needing players ready to help the side out of the League One relegation places with four league defeats in their last five. However, the 33-year-old would not fit that brief.