Pompey’s new boy has backed Bryn Morris to make his mark next season.

James Bolton has given a ringing endorsement of Morris’ midfield qualities after becoming the Blues’ first summer signing.

Bolton will be linking up with former Shrewsbury team-mates Craig MacGillivray and Morris next term.

MacGillivray was one of the stars of the season while Morris’ progress was slower after arriving in January.

Injuries hampered the 23-year-old’s impact in that time, restricting the former Middlesbrough man to eight appearances.

But Bolton knows Morris has the qualities to be a big player for Pompey next term.

He said: ‘Bryn’s a very good player.

‘He’s very tidy and brings plenty of energy.

‘He works very hard and has a bit of everything, to be honest.

‘He will put his foot in and can spray a 40-yard diag (pass).

‘For me, he’s a very good player and good pro.

‘I know he was frustrated with one or two injury problems, but I’m sure he will be doing everything to get into the team next season and have an impact.’