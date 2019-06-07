Pompey have confirmed that a new-look television gantry on the South Stand should be in place for the start of the 2020-21 season.

It was revealed on Thursday that the Blues had submitted a planning application to Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday, May 21, which included the installation of eight-bar light frames along the stand’s main truss and the building of a new platform to facilitate modern TV requirements at Fratton Park.

Work on the new lighting – a mix of LED and halogen bulbs, which adheres to EFL requirements and takes into account any potential need for VAR – is currently be carried out ahead of the 2019-20 season.

They will replace the four 34m-high floodlight plyons that have towered over Fratton Park after almost 57 years.

However, the impressive new television gantry will not be completed until the start of the following season.

The iconic Archibald Leitch-designed South Stand is also undergoing a recladding programme, which is set to be completed for the start of the forthcoming campaign.

The existing TV gantry on Fratton Park's South Stand is to be replaced Picture: Habibur Rahman

In a statement from Pompey, they thanked fans and local residents for their continued support while work is being undertaken.