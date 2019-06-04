Have your say

Pompey have Newcastle midfielder Dan Barlaser on their radar.

It is understood the 22-year-old is being monitored by Kenny Jackett this summer.

However, the Blues face stiff face competition from Paul Cook’s Wigan, while fellow Championship side Preston are also reportedly interested.

Barlaser spent last season at Accrington Stanley and had an impressive loan spell.

The 22-year-old scored three times in 45 appearances as John Coleman’s side finished 14th in League One.

He was one of Stanley’s stand-out performers, with his strike against Southend being awarded the club’s goal of the season.

Dan Barlaser is on Pompey's radar. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Barlaser has returned to St James’ Park, where his contract expires in June 2020.

Newcastle are thought to be ready to offer the former England and Turkey youth international a new deal, so a loan switch would be the most likely option if he were to leave Toon again.

Following the release of Dion Donohue and with Adam May set to spend next season at Swindon, Jackett might feel he’s a body light in the centre of midfield.

The partnership of Tom Naylor and Ben Close was his preferred engine room in his 4-2-3-1 system during the second half of last term, after Ben Thompson was recalled by Millwall.

Dan Barlaser battles David Nugent for the ball during Accrington's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Derby last season. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

January arrivals Bryn Morris and Andy Cannon, from Shrewsbury and Rochdale respectively, are Jackett’s other options.

The boss has previously earmarked Cannon for the number-10 role, though.

Last summer, the Blues almost signed Sean Longstaff from Newcastle.

The midfielder was close to moving to Fratton Park on loan but manager Rafa Benitez pulled the plug at the last minute.