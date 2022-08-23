Newport 1-2 Portsmouth: Curtis double ensures Blues go into the break ahead after entertaining first half
Pompey are in action once again as Danny Cowley’s men take on Newport in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues make their second trip to South Wales in 14 days after they comprehensively beat Cardiff 3-0 in the first round of the competition.
Indeed, the Fratton Park outfit will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign as they’re yet to taste defeat in both league and cup.
The Pompey boss is expected to make plenty of changes to the side that beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson and Denver Hume all in contention after their spells on the sidelines.
Most Popular
-
1
How latest 'super computer' is predicting the final League One table to look for Portsmouth, Bolton, Plymouth, Charlton & Co
-
2
Portsmouth dealt windfall blow as former Fratton Park favourite closes in on move from Brighton to Middlesbrough
-
3
Portsmouth boss gives big injury update over Sunderland signing after five months on sidelines
-
4
Portsmouth transfer news: Midfielder remains on course for exit as clubs in MLS and A-League join AFC Wimbledon in race for signature
-
5
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responds to Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton's jibes and mocking over 4-4-2 formation
We’ll provide build-up, gossip, team news and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm at Rodney Parade.
LIVE: Newport v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 20:36
Key Events
- Pompey take on Newport in second round of Carabao Cup.
- Danny Cowley makes eight changes.
- Curtis put Blues ahead but pegged back moments later.
Half-time
After an entertaining first 45, the referee blows for half-time.
Two minutes added on.
Great heart shown by Scarlett who didn’t give up the chase and won the ball of Drysdale but couldn’t find a team-mate in the box.
Lowery gives the ball away on the edge of the box but Mnoga does well to clear after a challenge on Evans.
Shouts for a Newport penalty are waved away after Zimba goes down in the box after minimal contact from Mnoga.
Scarlett is put through but Day does well to deny the Spurs loanee a goal.
Pompey intially clear before Newport reset with Robbie Wilmott but his cross is claimed by Griffiths.
Cameron Norman makes a run down the right and tries a cross but Ogilvie is there to stop it but gives away a corner.
Despite looking strong going forward, Newport look all over the shop at the back and Pompey are so far capitalising on that.