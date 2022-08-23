Newport 3-2 Portsmouth: Exiles take second half lead in breathless Carabao Cup tie
Pompey are in action once again as Danny Cowley’s men take on Newport in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues make their second trip to South Wales in 14 days after they comprehensively beat Cardiff 3-0 in the first round of the competition.
Indeed, the Fratton Park outfit will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign as they’re yet to taste defeat in both league and cup.
The Pompey boss is expected to make plenty of changes to the side that beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson and Denver Hume all in contention after their spells on the sidelines.
We’ll provide build-up, gossip, team news and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm at Rodney Parade.
LIVE: Newport v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 21:45
Full-time
Pompey exit the Carabao Cup in the second round.
Pompey trying the long ball option but that’s not working with Griffiths’ ball forward finding no one other than Day’s hands.
Drysdale is into the book for a foul on Curtis and the Irishman reacts angrily and is also booked.
Curtis tries a long ball forward but is too far for Pigott to chase down.
Six minutes of added on time, can Pompey find a leveller?
Evans fires a shot stright at Griffiths, who does well to stop the shot.
Evans is the first Newport player in the book.
Pompey try a long ball forward but Norman calmly heads it back to Day in goal.
Mingi is the second Pompey player in the book for a challenge on Collins.
Waite unleashes another shot from distance but is way over the bar.