The Blues make their second trip to South Wales in 14 days after they comprehensively beat Cardiff 3-0 in the first round of the competition.

Indeed, the Fratton Park outfit will be looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign as they’re yet to taste defeat in both league and cup.

The Pompey boss is expected to make plenty of changes to the side that beat Bristol Rovers on Saturday, with Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson and Denver Hume all in contention after their spells on the sidelines.

We’ll provide build-up, gossip, team news and video ahead of kick-off before live commentary when the action gets under way from 7.45pm at Rodney Parade.