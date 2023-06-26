Ex-Portsmouth player Darren Moore is among the early favourites to be appointed at League One Barnsley, according to the bookmakers.

Michael Duff left Oakwell one year into a three-year contract after being snapped up by Championship side Swansea City. Duff enjoyed an impressive season in South Yorkshire, guiding the Tykes to the League One play-off final which they lost to Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore spent two years at Pompey between 1999 and 2001, having joined from Bradford City for a reported fee of £500,000, in November 1999. Portsmouth sold the defender to West Brom for £750,000 in September 2001.

He also had spells at Torquay United, Doncaster Rovers, Derby County, Barnsley and Burton Albion. His first job in management was with the Baggies, while he also took charge at Doncaster before moving onto the Owls.

Moore made a shock departure from Hillsborough last week after guiding the club into the Championship, at the expense of Barnsley.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways. The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The mutual respect we have for each other is immense on a personal and professional basis and I offer my sincere thanks for the dedication and commitment Darren has given to our club. Darren will always be welcome at Hillsborough.”

A Barnsley statement on Thursday confirming Duff’s departure read: “Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Michael Duff has today left his position as Head Coach to join Swansea City.

“Despite being offered an improved deal and contract extension prior to received interest, Duff has decided to join the Welsh outfit with two years remaining on his deal at Oakwell.”

Club Chairman, Neerav Parekh, said: “As a board, we’d like to thank Michael for all his efforts over the last year. We’d also like to appreciate the professional way in which he behaved once Swansea triggered the release clause, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Next Barnsley manager odds (correct as of 11.30am, June 26)

Martin Devaney -4/6

Darren Moore - 3/1

Chris Wilder - 4/1

Steve Cotterill - 5/1

Dave Challinor - 14/1

Nathan Jones - 16/1

Leam Richardson - 16/1