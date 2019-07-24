Have your say

Nigel Clough is hoping Marcus Harness thrives at Pompey.

But the Burton boss admitted it wasn’t his decision to sell the club’s prized asset to their League One rivals.

Harness completed a breakneck switch to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee last week.

Registering six goals and seven assists for the Brewers last term, the 23-year-old developed into one of the most potent attacking threats in the third tier.

Harness, who’s on Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy’s radar, moved to the south coast with Clough's best wishes.

The Brewers managed insisted, however, he didn’t make the choice.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Clough said: ‘Marcus did brilliantly for us in the second half of last season and he really goes with our best wishes.

‘I spoke to him on the phone, it was a bit of a whirlwind for him.

‘But I hope it works out for him. He has been very, very good.

‘He's been at the club so long and not played as many games and this is his real opportunity now to go on.

‘Somebody said to me at Allestree Park “what have you sold Marcus for?”

‘I don't sell players, it's a club decision.’

Harness became Pompey’s seventh signing of the summer after the permanent arrivals of James Bolton (Shrewsbury), Ellis Harrison (Ipswich), Paul Downing (Blackburn) and Ryan Williams (Rotherham).

Sean Raggett and Ross McCrorie moved on season-long loans from Norwich and Rangers respectively.

Check out our 2019-20 season preview special in Sunday’s Sports Mail with exclusive interviews with Kenny Jackett and his squad. Still only 80p!