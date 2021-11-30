But the club’s current form is unlikely to be celebrated by the Blues’ head coach, who still has someway to go to matching his remarkable Lincoln feat.

During his first season at Sincil Bank, his side recorded an eye-watering 17-game unbeaten spell as they ran away with the National League title.

That outstanding period of games stretched from early October to late December 2016, including a staggering 13 victories.

The following year at Lincoln, he registered a nine-match unbeaten run during their 2017-18 League Two campaign, which resulted in play-off qualification.

Better was still to come, with the Imps recording 10 games without loss during their 2018-19 promotion to League One.

Elsewhere, while Braintree boss, Cowley enjoyed a run of eight fixtures without defeat, stretching from February to March 2016, including five victories.

Despite that National League campaign culminating in a play-off place, promotion wasn’t achieved after a second-leg extra-time defeat to Grimsby.

Things got worse for the Iron as Braintree’s strong 2015-16 campaign alerted Lincoln to his services, who tempted him away from Essex in May 2016.

His subsequent impact at the Imps is well documented, with two promotions and an EFL Trophy success to his name in red and white.

Now at Fratton Park, since the 4-0 humiliation against Ipswich, Cowley has overseen nine fixtures undefeated ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup visit of Harrogate Town.

Following that, they entertain high-flying Sheffield Wednesday on December 7, aiming for five-straight League One triumphs to maintain encouraging progress.

The 43-year-old’s most successful sides have shown a grit and determination in the face of adversity, reflected in the Blues of late.

Cowley is due sizeable credit for enhancing his squad’s capabilities following their Tractor Boys debacle – but he will be looking forward rather than back.