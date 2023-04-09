That’s the view of The News’ Blues writer Jordan Cross, who insists the left-back will be a key asset in their promotion bid.

The 27-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer and is one of 13 players in the squad without a deal beyond the end of the campaign.

However, it has been reported Ogilvie does have a club option in his current terms, which would see him remain on the south coast for a further 12 months - if triggered.

And that is something Cross believes Pompey must do if they want to sustain a promotion bid next season.

In the latest Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘Out of the 13 players (out-of-contract), he is the most certain player to keep around for next season.

‘He’s so dependable, he’s played all across the back four and even in the holding midfield role during his time at Pompey.

‘He’s been a regular seven out of 10 and has been coming up with goals as well as the defending.

Pompey MUST keep Connor Ogilvie next season.

‘It’s all about the levels. If Ogilvie is in your side, he can be a part of a successful League One team.

‘Pompey have an option on the contract and I think there is every chance that it is one they will take.

‘I had a chat with Connor about his future and his take on that but everything points to Ogilvie staying, which is good to hear.

‘He seems positive about the prospect of staying and John Mousinho seems to be saying that.

‘I just think out of all the players, especially with the option there, that it’s a no brainer for Pompey to keep Ogilvie at the football club.’

Pompey have kept eight clean sheets under Mousinho since his arrival in January.

And ahead of next term, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett and Ryley Towler - three regulars in the back-line - are all contracted beyond the summer.

The head coach has revealed he would also like to sign Matt Macey on a permanent, while also hand Ogilvie fresh terms.

Cross is adamant keeping the same defensive structure next season will be key to their success.

‘It’s a real positive,’ he added.

‘At this level that’s a really good back five unit.

‘To have them all tied down or have control over them and I think that’s the case because they’re either contracted, or in Ogilvie’s case they have an option, or in Macey’s case there’s relations with Rich Hughes and Rob Edwards (Luton manager) which could give Pompey a strong position in bringing him longer term.

‘That’s really optimistic.

‘I think Clark Robertson is a debatable one, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to move on because of his injury record despite his performances.

‘This is why I can understand Mousinho and Hughes’ view when they say this is not an overhaul even though they’re looking at nine or 10 players because that is the core of the defence.

‘In terms of out-of-contract names, I’ve heard names being said about they’ve got to keep him or him but you can’t keep them all and a lot of them have been part of a team which has taken a fair amount of criticism over the last couple of seasons.