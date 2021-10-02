'No changes? Complete madness' - How Pompey fans on Twitter have reacted to starting line-up for Sunderland game

And there’s one thing that’s getting their goat – an unchanged line-up.

Many were expecting the boss to hand some of his fringe players a chance after Tuesday night’s performance at Burton, which resulted in a 2-1 defeat.

Cowley, himself, struggled to hide his disappointment with the performance.

Yet, he’s stuck with the same starting XI for today’s visit of league leaders Sunderland – and the same 3-5-2 formation.

Here’s how Pompey fans on Twitter reacted to the news...

@bericszn: How does an away defeat to Burton warrant being unchanged why have you done this to us Danny

@McgrealDeclan: No changes? Complete Madness.

Reeco Hackett remains on the bench despite his goal at Burton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I thought Danny Cowley said he would give the fringe players the chance after Tuesdays debacle!? Have to back them though

@stevanovitz: We can’t score goals and playing a midfielder and a right back in a back three.

Squads ok no idea what the manager is thinking.

@deanoadams: Don’t know why people moan. What changes can exactly be made.

That’s probably the strongest line up we have available.

@CowleysCows: Interesting given Cowley’s recent comments about fringe players after Tuesday he's gone unchanged.

He's definitely settled on his 11 now.

Feel for some of the fringe players after that Tuesday performance & unable to get into team.

@jamius96: Really … the same team?!?! Time to get battered.

@Pompey_Ranger: Hackett should start, Ahadme should be on bench. Hirst should be nowhere near my club.