Pompey fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the Blues’ starting XI for their League One play-off semi-final first-leg tie against Sunderland.

Manager Kenny Jackett has had to reshuffle his pack following injuries to Brett Pitman (hamstring) and Lee Brown (Achilles).

That sees Gareth Evans start in the No10 role behind central-striker Oli Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Anton Walkes will fill the void at left-back, with Brandon Haunstrup also ruled out.

The injuries also mean that Jackett has no defenders on the bench.

And that’s a major cause for concern among Pompey fans going into tonight’s game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the announcement of the Blues’ team...

@LeeCrowhurst: I thought Jackett said this week that we only had 2 players injured?

@ChasEarl: No Pitman, no Brown and no defender on the bench! If we can get a draw there it will be a huge result!

@PropPersonnel: Not one defender on the bench!!

@25CThompson: Kenny probably has a plan up his sleeve to like switch to 3 at the back or something or drop someone in. I trust kenny.

@Niall_Judge26: Memories of Plymouth 3 years ago coming flooding back with all these injuries. Absolute disaster.

@jacktate290: I was kinda confident now starting to worry as we have no pitman or brown.

@edmac316: If only we had Isgrove! #pompey.

@PompeyInUganda: Pitman and ever present Brown could be big losses.

@joebxllinger: Only Lee Brown to get injured after an interview 2 days ago saying about how he’s been so lucky that he’s been injury free.

@jm_pfc: No defenders on bench. Brown could be a big miss down that left side.

@garethnorton: Blinkin heck. Not ideal. But hey, boys starting will want that spot on Thurs. May work in our favour #positivethoughts #Pompey.

@JackDowse: Walkes is bringing back the Allsop memories.

@R1ckKn1ght 23m: Walkes LB? Not much defensive back up on he bench so I hope we don’t pick up any injuries.