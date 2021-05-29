No fairytale ending for former Portsmouth favourite Jamal Lowe as ex-Wigan Athletic man fails to reach Premier League with Swansea City against Brentford

The former Pompey winger saw his Swansea side come up short as they fell to a 2-0 Championship play-off defeat to Brentford.

Lowe was aiming to make it from the seventh tier to top flight in just six years, after operating with Hampton & Richmond in the Isthmian League.

The 26-year-old who was recruited from the non-league side with Paul Cook at the start of 2017 and brought to Fratton Park, was a PE teacher back then.

He won’t be completing the fairytale ascent to Premier League footballer this season, however, as his 10-man side came off second best to a dominant Bees team who will be playing at the highest level for the first time in 86 years next term.

Lowe was on the periphery of the game in the first half at Wembley, as Brentford raced into 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The man who fired Pompey to promotion at Notts County a few months after arriving at PO4 had a shot on the turn after 59 minutes which flew wide, after Andre Ayew missed a golden opportunity after the restart.

But after Jay Fulton’s 65th-minute red card it was comfortable for the Bees, to leave Steve Cooper’s side facing another campaign in the Championship.