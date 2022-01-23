'No great loss .. Get him gone ... Sad to see him go' - How Sunderland fans reacted to Denver Hume's potential Portsmouth move
Sunderland fans have been reacting to Denver Hume’s potential switch to Portsmouth.
After the Blues successfully ticked a new centre-back and a striker off their January wishlist, their attention turned to a left-wing-back.
And it was revealed Danny Cowley is closing in on the 25-year-old after verbal talks with Lee Johnson.
Although a deal may not be close to completion, with Wigan’s Tom Pearce also on the Blues head coach’s radar.
And here’s how Black Cats responded to news of the defender’s potential Stadium of Light departure.
@KeyDavies93: Get him gone.
@Dunn_Outdoors: We'd need another LB if Hume is to leave though, whatever thoughts people have about his ability/fitness record.
@KINGST3WART: Worst left back I’ve seen
@Ashleybarfoot24: Went to the Sunderland game with my mate yesterday who’s a Mackem, told him we’re after Denver Hume, said he’s very athletic up and down but doesn’t know how to cross a ball, think he will fit in at Pompey just fine then.
@SAFCJack_Spelling: Will be a shame to see Hume leave. Think he’s better than some make out
@davidallison98: Denver Hume’s no great loss if he goes. Hasn’t developed much, injury prone, can’t tackle, final ball usually poor #safc
@brownysjb: It would be nice to see the new Hume get some minutes! We can’t play 3 CBs for the rest of the season!
@KINGST3WART: Pompey are actually going to pay us for Denver Hume? Thanks.
@Philip_RJ89: I think a move for Denver Hume would be best all around.
He’s never going to win over the doubters, & the contract situation last summer was poorly-handled.
I always felt he had something to offer us, but a fresh start elsewhere could be what he needs
