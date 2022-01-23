After the Blues successfully ticked a new centre-back and a striker off their January wishlist, their attention turned to a left-wing-back.

Although a deal may not be close to completion, with Wigan’s Tom Pearce also on the Blues head coach’s radar.

And here’s how Black Cats responded to news of the defender’s potential Stadium of Light departure.

@KeyDavies93: Get him gone.

@Dunn_Outdoors: We'd need another LB if Hume is to leave though, whatever thoughts people have about his ability/fitness record.

@KINGST3WART: Worst left back I’ve seen

Sunderland defender Denver Hume has been linked with a move to Pompey this January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@Ashleybarfoot24: Went to the Sunderland game with my mate yesterday who’s a Mackem, told him we’re after Denver Hume, said he’s very athletic up and down but doesn’t know how to cross a ball, think he will fit in at Pompey just fine then.

@SAFCJack_Spelling: Will be a shame to see Hume leave. Think he’s better than some make out

@davidallison98: Denver Hume’s no great loss if he goes. Hasn’t developed much, injury prone, can’t tackle, final ball usually poor #safc

@brownysjb: It would be nice to see the new Hume get some minutes! We can’t play 3 CBs for the rest of the season!

@KINGST3WART: Pompey are actually going to pay us for Denver Hume? Thanks.

@Philip_RJ89: I think a move for Denver Hume would be best all around.

He’s never going to win over the doubters, & the contract situation last summer was poorly-handled.

I always felt he had something to offer us, but a fresh start elsewhere could be what he needs

