The 26-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at the Pools following a disappointing start to the campaign with parent club Burton.

However, his brief spell with the Monkey Hangers was again plagued by injury, which limited him to just 11 appearances.

As part of his loan agreement, United had the option of making his move permanent this summer - but that is something boss Paul Hartley is not looking to do.

Instead, the Hartlepool boss admitted he’s keen to pursue other targets, ruling his side out of a return for Morris.

He told the Hartlepool Mail: ‘At this moment in time it’s not something that’s at the top of my list.

‘I’ve got other targets. Bryn was a player that was in the building before I came in. I’ve got to bring my own type of player in who I want to bring in.

‘There was an initial discussion, but I just wanted to get my feet under the table to be quite honest and I’m looking at what I can improve on and what kind of players I can bring in.

‘We’re trying to bring some good players into the building, we’ve been speaking to a lot of players and over the coming days and weeks we’ll have enough players in the squad to be ready for the game against Walsall that’s for sure.

‘We’ll have a lot of quality within the group and that’s the important thing, you can’t just bring players in for the sake of it.’

Another player on the move away from Hartlepool this summer is former Pompey striker Omar Bogle.

The 28-year-old has joined the Pools’ League Two rivals Newport for an undisclosed fee, becoming County’s eighth summer signing.

It brings a premature end to his two-and-a-half year deal which he signed after he arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on a permanent deal in January.

The switch marks Bogle’s 12 career move, which has included spells at Charlton, Cardiff and Wigan as well as Dutch side ADO Den Haag.