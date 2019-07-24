Have your say

An online report linking Leon Maloney to Chelsea and West Ham has been scotched.

The Sun claims the Premier League duo are keeping tabs on the Pompey winger.

However, it is understood the report is just ‘agent talk.’

Maloney signed third-year scholarship terms with the Blues this summer, along with Bradley Lethbridge and Joe Hancott.

It was reward after the Isle of Wight ace, 18, impressed for Mark Kelly’s side last term, netting 16 times in 22 appearances.

Maloney made his Pompey first-team debut in their Checkatrade Trophy second-round win at Southend, while he was an unused substitute in the 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw with QPR.

He also spent the final part of last campaign on loan at Bognor.

Dutch second-tier side Volendam are also supposedly interested in taking Maloney on loan.

The Blues are again looking to get the youngster out into senior football to continue his progress but it’d likely be to a non-league side.