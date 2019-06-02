Have your say

Pompey won’t let Matt Clarke leave on the cheap.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has insisted any club interested in the centre-back – or anyone else – will have to meet the asking price.

Pompey would rather keep Clarke and let his deal expire rather than be lowerballed.

He has 12 months remaining on his Fratton Park deal, although the Blues would be entitled to a fee via tribunal as he’d still be under 24.

Brighton are the front runners to land the cultured defender, although a swathe of Championship clubs are interested.

Last month, The News analysed how much the Blues could bank for the former Ipswich man.

And we’ve asked our readers what sort of fee Catlin and manager Kenny Jackett should be holding out for.

Here’s what they’ve had to say on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Paul Sharpe

5 million minimum plus 20% sell on

Alan Childs

£10 million and not a penny less!

Alan Chandler

A year to go on his contract, if we get £4/5 million plus a sell on fee think we've done well.

Mark Davies

£3.5million with 20% sell on fee

Dan Walsh

Looking at the rest of the market, I'd say £4mill as a minimum. Happy to let the clubs interested fight amongst themselves to increase that though!

Kyle Sheehan

7.5 mill and 25% sell on

Mick Brennan

5 million at least

Richard Twose

5m with loads of add on

Tom Molloy

No less than 4 million after sell on clause has been paid off

Sean Claridge

6m with sell on fee