Pompey look set to host Altrincham in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday, November 30.

That’s after details of the broadcast fixtures for the next stage of the competition were revealed by the FA.

The Blues’ game against the National League North outfit was not selected by either the BBC or BT Sport for live coverage – meaning the Robins’ trip south will most likely take place on the final Saturday of the month.

The TV companies have the choice of four games to be shown live between November 29 to December 2.

And while Pompey have not been picked, Chichester City have.

The lowest ranked team left in the competition will travel to League One Wycombe or Tranmere Rovers in the second round, after their bye in the first-round proper.

Fratton Park will play host to Pompey v Altrincham in the second round of the FA Cup

And regardless of the opposition, that game will be shown live by BT Sport on Sunday, December 1 – guaranteeing the Oaklands Park outfit £75,000.

Winners of second round games will also receive £54,000, which could lead to another cash boost for the Isthmian League south east division side, who are managed by former Moneyfields boss Miles Rutherford.

The other games selected for TV coverage are:

Friday, November 29

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby Town or Newport County (7.55pm) - BBC TWO.

Saturday, November 30

Stourbridge or Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra (5.30pm) – BT Sport 1.

Monday, December 2

Solihull Moors v Rotherham United (7.45pm) – BT Sport 1.

Matches selected for extended highlights and overseas broadcast coverage will be announced in due course.