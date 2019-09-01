Pompey’s clinched a 1-1 draw at Blackpool on Saturday.

Marcus Harness netted the Blues’ opener at Bloomfield Road but Armand Gnanduillet hit the hosts’ equaliser after half-time.

Pompey's players applaud the 1,816 travelling support following their 1-1 draw at Blackpool. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Here's how members of the Fratton faithful reacted on Twitter after full-time…

@IanDarke

Second tough away game in 4 days, so good point for Pompey at Blackpool. Nobody should panic. Season could be a slow burner.

@Tom_Dubber

What I don’t understand is why people think #Pompey had some god-given right to go to unbeaten Blackpool today and smash them out of sight. Both sides had good spells, draw seemed fair. Hardly disastrous.

@Frank5y

Created all our own problems today. Pompey weren’t up to much. Still short of a midfielder imo

@jimbopowers91

Apart from a blip for 15 minutes in the second half, we made an inform Blackpool look average. Only criticism would be that Naylor is wasted at CB. Didn’t do anything wrong but much more effective in CM. Burgess also not doing anything wrong but ineffective at RB. #Pompey

@wayneharrispfc

Of course the majority of our fans would've taken a point this morning against a decent Blackpool. Always disappointing though to lose the lead after a good start. I always look at the positives. Come May this could be a vital point. Early days. #Pompey

@LukeEllisPUP

That’s now 7 points lost from games we’ve been leading in so far this season in just 5 games. KJ said we looked “leggy” today - clearly hasn’t learnt from his mistakes last season of not rotating the side enough for cup games... #pompey

@winchblue

Is there anything worse than a #pompey fan knee jerk over reaction - calm down boys and girls we have played 5 games

@SarahwithLove22

I know they say it's early days but if Saturdays game is postponed the table could look quite bleak for us in a few weeks without games

@PompeysBlues

Give Jackett til Christmas the squads still getting that chemistry & hasn't been helped by injuries, also key players such as McCrorie, Harness, Marquis all joined late and missed most of pre season for us. A draw away at Blackpool is gd & Marquis another day scores the winner.