Pompey have picked up no injuries during the early stages of pre-season.

Kenny Jackett expects all of his squad to be attending next week’s training camp in Dublin.

Bryn Morris missed the first day of Pompey pre-season training with a groin problem. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues linked up for the first day of preparations ahead of the 2019-20 campaign last Thursday.

Bryn Morris missed that session because of a groin injury, while Christian Burgess was ill.

Both were expected to report for duty on Monday, though.

And Pompey haven't picked up any more setbacks, with long-term casualty Jack Whatmough (knee) the only player sidelined.

Jackett said: 'We are good, we're okay.

'Obviously, Whatmough is a long-term one but, as it stands, there are a few aches and pains, a few blisters – the usual pre-season stuff.

'But we hope, while we're working hard, pushing the players and getting to a high standard, they are all robust enough to come through it.

'As we are, we don't look like we have any problems (for Ireland).’