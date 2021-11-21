No one at Fratton Park will think we're a relegation side - AFC Wimbledon boss' Portsmouth verdict

The Dons boss felt his side produced a ‘high-energy’ performance in their 2-1 reverse, and is confident the wins will soon arrive if they produce more of the same.

Robinson’s side find themselves on the fringes of the League One drop zone, after the loss made it one league win in nine.

But he felt his saw enough from his side to suggest they will turns things around.

He told Wimbledon’s official site: ‘In terms of performance it was much more positive, much more high energy.

‘We were more of a threat and we always looked like we had a goal in us today. I will have to see the goals again as the view when you are down on the touchline is never great, but there were a couple of errors that led to the first and the second goal we’ve switched off.

‘We were actually on the attack. We had a switch of play and we showed a little bit of disappointment and we didn’t see our jobs through. Two passes later he is running at us and he has finished, so they are the things we have to iron out and we will.

‘We are at our best when we are high energy and win, lose, or draw that’s the way we have to be. That will move us forward.

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson, left, and Danny Cowley

‘Of course, the points are important, but the performance was really important. We possibly didn’t have the energy that we would have wanted in the last few games, but today it was back and we carried a threat.

‘I don’t think anyone at the stadium would say that we looked like a side that are going to be fighting relegation, and I’m absolutely confident we won’t be.’

Wimbledon were backed by 910 travelling fans and Robinson believes they were would’ve liked what they saw from their side, despite the late defeat.

He added: ‘They are not silly, they could see that performance out there. We lost, but if we keep playing like that all season we will win plenty of football matches. That’s what they’ve seen and their response was fantastic.

‘That’s why we can’t get down. It’s tough because football is an emotional game, but my job is to take that emotion out of the game and to get us back on track. Apart from the result there were plenty of things to be pleased about.

‘The fans seen that it was more like it was earlier in the season. When we drew or lost back then they were encouraged by the performances. When you see that it gives you confidence to know that you are going somewhere.

‘We need to look at the positives and the little things that we didn’t see through well enough and that comes with a bit of maturity. I’m confident they will.’

