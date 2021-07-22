The left-back has joined the U's from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

The Fratton faithful will no doubt be left disappointed given the impression Seddon made during his loan spell at the Blues during the second half of the 2019-20 season.

The ex-Reading man scored one goal in 18 appearances, with his marauding performances down the flank making him a real fans' favourite.

Steve Seddon. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer recently admitted Seddon would be leaving St Andrew's this summer, which put Pompey on alert as they look for an additional left-back to provide competition for Lee Brown.

However, Oxford ‘put themselves forward first’ - and that's why Seddon has gone there.

And he confessed the move to the Kassam has been in the pipeline for three weeks – but was delayed after he caught coronavirus.

Seddon told the Oxford Mail: ‘I’m just buzzing to finally get in the building and meet some of the boys.

‘It’s been an up and down three weeks with a lot of different worries, but it’s great to be here.

‘Oxford put themselves forward first and that was all that needed to be said.

‘As a footballer, you want to be wanted and for people to see potential in you.

‘Speaking to the gaffer on the phone, he wanted to improve me and that was a big thing as I know there’s things I’ve got to improve on to go to the next level.

‘I see this club going to that next level and I want to be part of that.’

Oxford boss Karl Robinson added: ‘It’s good to get it over the line. It was basically sorted three weeks ago but you can take nothing for granted at the moment and circumstances beyond our control delayed it.

‘To bring in someone who has played close to 100 first team games at 23 is great.