Kenny Jackett has stuck to a winning formula for today’s visit of Tranmere.

Despite the availability of Ross McCrorie and John Marquis, having missed the midweek victory over Birmingham, it is same again for the Blues.

McCrorie was absent from that 3-0 success through a one-match ban, while Marquis was attending the birth of his child.

Both are back in the squad for today’s League One clash with Tranmere, but have been named on the bench.

Instead, Ben Close, Ellis Harrison and Andy Cannon keep their places, having impressed against the Championship side.

Pompey are still without the injured Ryan Williams, Bryn Morris and Jack Whatmough.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, Naylor, Close, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Pitman, Raggett, Haunstrup, McCrorie, Marquis, Evans.