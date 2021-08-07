No starting selection surprises for Danny Cowley - but 17-year-old handed place on Portsmouth bench at Fleetwood
Danny Cowley has sprung no surprises in his Pompey starting XI for their season’s opener at Fleetwood.
The Blues head coach’s side is largely as expected, with debuts for Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunniffe and Gassan Ahadme.
For Freeman it represents his second bow following a previous loan spell, while Robertson is named as skipper at the Highbury Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lee Brown receives the nod ahead of new left-back Connor Ogilvie, while fellow fresh face George Hirst joins Ogilvie on the bench.
Also among the substitutes is Harry Jewitt-White, the 17-year-old Academy player who is one of only three central midfielders at the club.
However, there is no place for Ipswich-bound Michael Jacobs, while Ellis Harrison has been out with coronavirus.
Haji Mnoga has recovered from the pandemic to take his place on the seven-man bench.
Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Ahadme, Curtis, Marquis.
Subs: Bazunu, Mnoga, Johnson, Hirst, Ogilvie, Hackett-Fairchild, Jewitt-White.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.