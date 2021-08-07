Pompey midfield shortage sees 17-year-old Harry Jewitt-White named on their bench at Fleetwood. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The Blues head coach’s side is largely as expected, with debuts for Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunniffe and Gassan Ahadme.

For Freeman it represents his second bow following a previous loan spell, while Robertson is named as skipper at the Highbury Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lee Brown receives the nod ahead of new left-back Connor Ogilvie, while fellow fresh face George Hirst joins Ogilvie on the bench.

Also among the substitutes is Harry Jewitt-White, the 17-year-old Academy player who is one of only three central midfielders at the club.

However, there is no place for Ipswich-bound Michael Jacobs, while Ellis Harrison has been out with coronavirus.

Haji Mnoga has recovered from the pandemic to take his place on the seven-man bench.

Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Raggett, Robertson, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harness, Ahadme, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bazunu, Mnoga, Johnson, Hirst, Ogilvie, Hackett-Fairchild, Jewitt-White.

