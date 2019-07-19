Pompey have announced their squad numbers for the 2019-20 season.
Craig MacGillivray has been handed the No1 jersey for the forthcoming League One campaign.
Arriving from on a free transfer from Shrewsbury last summer, the keeper was given the No15 shirt.
However, he was Kenny Jackett’s first-choice keeper, making 56 appearances and recorded 17 clean sheets.
But now he’s been rewarded with the No1 strip, with wantaway stopper Luke McGee taking 21.
Meanwhile, summer arrival Paul Downing succeeds Matt Clarke – who departed for Brighton – and will wear five.
Other new signings Ryan Williams, James Bolton, Sean Raggett and Ellis Harrison will don seven, 13, 20 and 22 respectively.
Tom Naylor takes over four after wearing seven last season.
Third-year scholars Joe Hancott (25), Leon Maloney (29) and Bradey Lethbridge (40) have been given numbers in the squad.
Academy keeper Petar Durin (23) is also included.
With home and third kits now on sale for next season, fans can customise their shirts with the name and number of their favourite player for £12.95.
Full squad number list:
1 – Craig MacGillivray
2 – Anton Walkes
3 – Lee Brown
4 – Tom Naylor
5 – Paul Downing
6 – Christian Burgess
7 – Ryan Williams
8 – Brett Pitman
9 – Oli Hawkins
10 – Jamal Lowe
11 – Ronan Curtis
13 – James Bolton
14 – Andy Cannon
15 – Ross McCrorie
16 – Jack Whatmough
17 – Bryn Morris
18 – Louis Dennis
19 – Marcus Harness
20 – Sean Raggett
21 – Luke McGee
22 – Ellis Harrison
23 – Petar Durin
25 - Joe Hancott
26 – Gareth Evans
29 – Leon Maloney
31 – Matt Casey
33 – Ben Close
35 – Alex Bass
38 – Brandon Haunstrup
40 – Bradley Lethbridge