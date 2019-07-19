Have your say

Pompey have announced their squad numbers for the 2019-20 season.

Craig MacGillivray has been handed the No1 jersey for the forthcoming League One campaign.

Arriving from on a free transfer from Shrewsbury last summer, the keeper was given the No15 shirt.

However, he was Kenny Jackett’s first-choice keeper, making 56 appearances and recorded 17 clean sheets.

But now he’s been rewarded with the No1 strip, with wantaway stopper Luke McGee taking 21.

Meanwhile, summer arrival Paul Downing succeeds Matt Clarke – who departed for Brighton – and will wear five.

Other new signings Ryan Williams, James Bolton, Sean Raggett and Ellis Harrison will don seven, 13, 20 and 22 respectively.

Tom Naylor takes over four after wearing seven last season.

Third-year scholars Joe Hancott (25), Leon Maloney (29) and Bradey Lethbridge (40) have been given numbers in the squad.

Academy keeper Petar Durin (23) is also included.

With home and third kits now on sale for next season, fans can customise their shirts with the name and number of their favourite player for £12.95.

Full squad number list:

1 – Craig MacGillivray

2 – Anton Walkes

3 – Lee Brown

4 – Tom Naylor

5 – Paul Downing

6 – Christian Burgess

7 – Ryan Williams

8 – Brett Pitman

9 – Oli Hawkins

10 – Jamal Lowe

11 – Ronan Curtis

13 – James Bolton

14 – Andy Cannon

15 – Ross McCrorie

16 – Jack Whatmough

17 – Bryn Morris

18 – Louis Dennis

19 – Marcus Harness

20 – Sean Raggett

21 – Luke McGee

22 – Ellis Harrison

23 – Petar Durin

25 - Joe Hancott

26 – Gareth Evans

29 – Leon Maloney

31 – Matt Casey

33 – Ben Close

35 – Alex Bass

38 – Brandon Haunstrup

40 – Bradley Lethbridge