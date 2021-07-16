The midfielder was one of a host of youngsters released by the Blues at the end of last season amid an academy player overhaul.

Bell was well regarded in the PO4 youth ranks and made three appearances in the Papa John's Trophy last season.

He was named The News' man of the match in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham under-21s.

The North End lad has had trials with the Hammers' development squad and Brighton under-23s since leaving Fratton Park.

However, Bognor have been in talks with Bell and he featured in a 3-0 pre-season loss to Pompey's League One rivals Burton last weekend.

The Rocks have provided several youngsters a pathway into the professional game in recent years.

This summer, Portsmouth-based Tommy Leigh achieved a dream switch to third-tier Accrington, while and Tommy Block made the move to Hibernian in 2019.

Charlie Bell. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Robb could now return to the Rocks after leaving Brentford, while ex-Blues under-18s captain Joe Dandy could also be in line for another spell at the West Sussex outfit.