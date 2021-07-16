Non-league side hopeful of signing ex-Portsmouth midfielder following West Ham and Brighton trials
Bognor are hopeful of prising former Pompey midfielder Charlie Bell to Nyewood Lane.
The midfielder was one of a host of youngsters released by the Blues at the end of last season amid an academy player overhaul.
Bell was well regarded in the PO4 youth ranks and made three appearances in the Papa John's Trophy last season.
He was named The News' man of the match in a 1-0 defeat to West Ham under-21s.
The North End lad has had trials with the Hammers' development squad and Brighton under-23s since leaving Fratton Park.
However, Bognor have been in talks with Bell and he featured in a 3-0 pre-season loss to Pompey's League One rivals Burton last weekend.
The Rocks have provided several youngsters a pathway into the professional game in recent years.
This summer, Portsmouth-based Tommy Leigh achieved a dream switch to third-tier Accrington, while and Tommy Block made the move to Hibernian in 2019.
Meanwhile, Ethan Robb joined Brentford B on loan last season, having left Pompey at the end of his scholarship in the summer of 2020.
Robb could now return to the Rocks after leaving Brentford, while ex-Blues under-18s captain Joe Dandy could also be in line for another spell at the West Sussex outfit.
The pair also played against Burton.