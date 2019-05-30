EOIN TEGGART harbours first-team ambitions at Pompey.

The winger moved to Fratton Park from Northern Ireland side Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee last summer

Teggart scored two goals in 20 appearances for Mark Kelly’s academy side, while he featured for the reserves on several occasions.

The 17-year-old also trained with Kenny Jackett’s men towards the end of the campaign.

Now Teggart is aiming to build on an encouraging first season on the south coast and has a long-term goal of becoming a regular at Pompey.

Speaking to Belfast Live, he said: ‘I really enjoyed my first year at Portsmouth.

‘I think I settled in well after making the move last summer. It took a little time because my international clearance didn't come through for a month.

‘But I really enjoyed it after that, and once I played a couple of games I got up to speed quickly.

‘I trained with the first team at the end of last season and that's something I want to build on. At the end of the day my aim is to get into the first team and start playing regular football.

‘I have learned so much from just training with the first team. It is a lot quicker and a different standard of football. But that's what you want.

‘I have taken a lot of encouragement from my first year at the club and hopefully I can continue it into next season.

‘I am working away to stay fit before I go back at the end of June.

‘We are due back on June 27 so I am just doing some work to keep me ticking over between now and then.’

Pompey signed two more fledgling talent from Northern Ireland this week.

Seventeen-year-old Gerard Storey and Harry Anderson, 16, have joined from Portadown.

Teggart has played with both of them at youth level for Northern Ireland and feels both can thrive at Pompey.

He added: ‘I know the two lads well. I played with them at Northern Ireland under-16s and under-17s.

‘Me and Gerard are quite good mates and he has been over to visit me a couple of times.

‘I think they will both do really well here. They are good players who have bright futures ahead of them.’