Eoin Teggart is starting to find his feet at Pompey.

The winger moved to the Blues’ academy from Cliftonville for an undisclosed fee last summer.

Teggart penned a two-year scholarship at Fratton Park and has made 18 appearances for Mark Kelly’s side this season, scoring two goals

The Northern Ireland under-17 international also came off the bench for the reserves in their 1-0 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

The pacey youngster admitted he took time to adapt his game when first arriving on the south coast.

He had to acclimatise physically and adjust to a style focused more on possession.

But Teggart feels that Pompey have brought him on significantly.

He told Belfast Live: ‘I just have to keep working hard and hopefully I get more opportunities.

‘I am enjoying my football at Portsmouth, and I believe I am starting to find my feet.

‘I moved last summer and it has been great for me. I have settled into life over here, that wasn't a problem.

‘I started off in the under-18s and now I have had a couple of games for the under-23s, so things seem to be going well.

‘It is a totally different level of football over here.

‘It is more physical and there is more passing on the ground, possession football.

‘So I have had to adjust my game, which took time.

‘But the training every day and the matches have really brought me on as a player.’

Teggart’s cameo against Fulham was the second time he featured for the reserves, after playing against Southend in the Central League Cup in October.

They have another fixture at AFC Bournemouth next week, with the 17-year-old hoping to again be involved.

He added: ‘It was good experience for me against a Premier League side.

‘They have a lot of good players, so to get the win was brilliant.

‘We play Bournemouth next week and I want to get more game time.

‘I want to stay in the under-23s and move up from there.’