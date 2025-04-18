John Mousinho’s men will be aiming to put a healthy cushion above themselves and the relegation zone with a win.
The Blues head into the Easter weekend four points clear of Cardiff City in 22nd but have won just two of their 21 games on the road this term.
They’ll be looking to turn that form around and face a Canaries side, who have won just two of their previous 12 Championship games.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news as Mousinho’s troops make the near 400-mile round trip to Carrow Road.
Your next Pompey read: ‘Given the magnitude’: EFL pundit delivers surprise Portsmouth call against Norwich City as relegation battle continues
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.