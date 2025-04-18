John Mousinho’s men will be aiming to put a healthy cushion above themselves and the relegation zone with a win.

The Blues head into the Easter weekend four points clear of Cardiff City in 22nd but have won just two of their 21 games on the road this term.

They’ll be looking to turn that form around and face a Canaries side, who have won just two of their previous 12 Championship games.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news as Mousinho’s troops make the near 400-mile round trip to Carrow Road.

Norwich City v Pompey early team and injury news

Ante Crnac - Out The striker picked up an ankle issue against Plymouth nearly two-weeks ago and missed the defeat to Burnley last time out. Crnac will still be sidelined for Pompey's visit.

Paddy Lane - Out The winger continues to be sidelined with a knee problem, which forced him off against Blackburn in January. Another member to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign.