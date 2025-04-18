Live

Norwich City v Portsmouth - Live: hat-trick for Bishop as Poole gets in on act

By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Colby Bishop celebrates his third goal v NorwichColby Bishop celebrates his third goal v Norwich
Colby Bishop celebrates his third goal v Norwich | National World
Pompey head to Norwich City’s Carrow Road today as their battle against the Championship continues.

The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.

Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.

Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.

And we’ll be keeping you abreast of how this afternoon’s proceedings go with the help of our live blog.

Norwich City v Pompey - Live

16:48 BST

86

Pompey camped in the Norwich half as they keep possession.

16:47 BST

84

Pompey substititions

Swanson on, Ritchie off.

Pack on, Atkinson off.

Devlin on, Aouchiche off.

16:46 BST

83

Murphy wins a corner as Aouchiche drives the Blies forward

16:44 BST

81

Big chance for Norwich as Stacey fires dangerous cross into the box - but hosys have no-one in the box to apply finishing touch,

16:43 BSTUpdated 16:43 BST

80

Schmid denies as Norwich goal as Sainz looks to pounce.

16:43 BST

80

Poole clears the danger as Marcondes attempts a diving header.

16:41 BST

79

Sainz booked for the hosts as their frustrations grow further

16:41 BST

78

Ogilvie down after he gets smacked in the head from a Stacey cross.

16:40 BST

Regan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth goal v NorwichRegan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth goal v Norwich
Regan Poole celebrates scoring Pompey's fifth goal v Norwich | National World
16:36 BST

74

Pompey substitution;

Bishop off, Yengi on.

16:36 BST

73

Bishop down getting treatment

16:34 BST

Score reminder

Norwich 2-5 Pompey

Yes.... Pompey 5!

16:34 BST

71 - GOAL

The centre-back scores from the edge of the 6-yard box after good play from Aouchiche and Bishop.

16:33 BST

GOAL

Poole scores

16:32 BST

Adil Aouchiche in action v NorwichAdil Aouchiche in action v Norwich
Adil Aouchiche in action v Norwich | National World
16:31 BST

Score update

Stoke 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea 1-0 Hull

Middlesbrough 1-1 Plymouth

16:29 BST

66

Norwich substition:

Cordoba off, Sorensen on for the hosts.

16:28 BST

65

Marcondes header goes over the bar.

