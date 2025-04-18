Norwich City v Portsmouth - Live: hat-trick for Bishop as Poole gets in on act
The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.
Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.
Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.
And we’ll be keeping you abreast of how this afternoon’s proceedings go with the help of our live blog.
Norwich City v Pompey - Live
Pompey camped in the Norwich half as they keep possession.
Pompey substititions
Swanson on, Ritchie off.
Pack on, Atkinson off.
Devlin on, Aouchiche off.
Murphy wins a corner as Aouchiche drives the Blies forward
Big chance for Norwich as Stacey fires dangerous cross into the box - but hosys have no-one in the box to apply finishing touch,
Schmid denies as Norwich goal as Sainz looks to pounce.
Poole clears the danger as Marcondes attempts a diving header.
Sainz booked for the hosts as their frustrations grow further
Ogilvie down after he gets smacked in the head from a Stacey cross.
Pompey substitution;
Bishop off, Yengi on.
Bishop down getting treatment
Score reminder
Norwich 2-5 Pompey
Yes.... Pompey 5!
71 - GOAL
The centre-back scores from the edge of the 6-yard box after good play from Aouchiche and Bishop.
GOAL
Poole scores
Score update
Stoke 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea 1-0 Hull
Middlesbrough 1-1 Plymouth
Norwich substition:
Cordoba off, Sorensen on for the hosts.
Marcondes header goes over the bar.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.