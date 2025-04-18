Norwich City v Portsmouth: Live updates as Blues' battle against relegation heads to Carrow Road
The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.
Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.
Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.
And we’ll be keeping you abreast of how this afternoon’s proceedings go with the help of our live blog.
Norwich City v Pompey - Live
Worth keeping an eye on
Luton beat Derby at lunch-time 1-0 at Pride Park. Here’s today’s other key battles at the bottom of the table.
Middlesbrough v Plymouth
Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea v Hull
Sheffield United v Cardiff
Oxford United v Leeds
The teams are out
The stage is now finall set for Norwich City v Pompey.
10 minutes to kick-off
We’re closing in on today’s kick-off!
Michael Eisner at Carrow
In case you didn’t know, Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is at today’s game..
Backing the boys!
Warming up
Back on familiar territory
Recalled
Pre-match pics
Norwich team
Team: Long, Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, McLean, Wright, Slimane, Nunez, Schwartau, Sainz, Sargent. Subs: Ryes, Stacey, Doyle, McConville, Forson, Sorensen, Marcondes, Gibbs, Hernandez.
Pompey teams news
Blues makes two changes to side that drew 2-2 with Derby last time out.
Team: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop. Subs: Archer, Swanson, Develin, Bramall, Pack, Dozzell, Blair, Saydee, Yengi.
