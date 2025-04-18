Rob Atkinson is in John Mousinho's starting XI after his double against Derby last time out | National World

Pompey head to Norwich City’s Carrow Road today as their battle against the Championship continues.

The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.

Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.

Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.