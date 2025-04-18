Live

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Live updates as Blues' battle against relegation heads to Carrow Road

By Mark McMahon
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Rob Atkinson is in John Mousinho's starting XI after his double against Derby last time out
Rob Atkinson is in John Mousinho's starting XI after his double against Derby last time out | National World
Pompey head to Norwich City’s Carrow Road today as their battle against the Championship continues.

The Blues headed into today four points above the drop zone in 19th place and with four games left to play.

Yet that advantage was cut to three points following Luton’s 1-0 win against Derby at Pride Park in the lunch-time kick-off.

Pompey’s fate, though, remains very much in their own hands.

And we’ll be keeping you abreast of how this afternoon’s proceedings go with the help of our live blog.

Norwich City v Pompey - Live

14:59 BST

Worth keeping an eye on

Luton beat Derby at lunch-time 1-0 at Pride Park. Here’s today’s other key battles at the bottom of the table.

Middlesbrough v Plymouth

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea v Hull

Sheffield United v Cardiff

Oxford United v Leeds

14:57 BST

The teams are out

The stage is now finall set for Norwich City v Pompey.

14:50 BST

10 minutes to kick-off

We’re closing in on today’s kick-off!

14:46 BST

Michael Eisner at Carrow

In case you didn’t know, Pompey chairman Michael Eisner is at today’s game..

14:43 BST

Backing the boys!

Pompey will have more than 2,000 fans inside Carrow Road for today's game v Norwich
Pompey will have more than 2,000 fans inside Carrow Road for today's game v Norwich | National World
14:40 BST

Warming up

The players warm up before today's 3pm kick-off
The players warm up before today's 3pm kick-off | National World
14:38 BST

Back on familiar territory

Josh Murphy poses for a selfie with Norwich fans before kick-off
Josh Murphy poses for a selfie with Norwich fans before kick-off | National World
14:36 BST

Recalled

On-loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche is back in the starting XI
On-loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche is back in the starting XI | National World
14:34 BST

Pre-match pics

Andre Dozzell, centre, and his Pompey team-mates inspect the pitch before kick-off.
Andre Dozzell, centre, and his Pompey team-mates inspect the pitch before kick-off. | National World
14:32 BST

Norwich team

Team: Long, Fisher, Duffy, Cordoba, McLean, Wright, Slimane, Nunez, Schwartau, Sainz, Sargent. Subs: Ryes, Stacey, Doyle, McConville, Forson, Sorensen, Marcondes, Gibbs, Hernandez.

14:26 BST

Pompey teams news

Blues makes two changes to side that drew 2-2 with Derby last time out.

Team: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop. Subs: Archer, Swanson, Develin, Bramall, Pack, Dozzell, Blair, Saydee, Yengi.

