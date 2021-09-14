Gassan Ahadme starts for Pompey at Basingstoke in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Danny Cowley is using the trip to Basingstoke to hand match minutes to a number of his first-team squad alongside Academy performers.

That includes four of the starters from last week’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Skipper Paul Downing, Connor Ogilvie, Gassan Ahadme and Michael Jacobs are all named in Cowley’s line-up against the non-leaguers.

They are joined by Alex Bass, who missed out on that Plough Lane encounter through Covid.

The five senior players are joined by Harry Jewitt-White and Alfie Bridgman, who have first-team experience in the EFL Trophy.

Others in the starting XI are Academy youngsters Harvey Hughes, Adam Payce, Dan Gifford and Izzy Kaba.

Pompey: Bass, Kaba, Downing, Ogilvie, Hughes, Jewitt-White, Payce, Bridgman, Gifford, Ahadme, Jacobs.

Subs: Steward, Setters, Spurway, Simpson, Howell.

