Gassan Ahadme is not involved in today's friendly with Peterborough. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

And triallists dominate Pompey’s bench, including Dan Gyollai, Louis Thompson – and returning triallist Layton Ndukwu, who had previously left.

Fratton Park will entertain its biggest crowd since March 2020 for this afternoon’s visit of Peterborough.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, a week before the season’s start at Fleetwood, the Blues are again worryingly reliant on triallists to bolster squad numbers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley’s starting XI includes new boys Kieron Freeman, Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Although eight-goal scorer Ahadme isn’t involved, while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is also not featured the the match-day squad.

The reasons for Ahadme’s absence have yet to be made clear and no doubt will become apparent later on.

Also apparently not around are Ellis Harrison and Haji Mnoga, who both played at Chelsea under-23s on Tuesday night.

Pompey: Bass, Freeman, Robertson, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Hackett-Fairchild, Curtis, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Gyollai, Jacobs, Layton Ndukwu, Louis Thompson, triallists.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.