Sean Raggett believes Pompey can provide him with the platform to make a Republic of Ireland breakthrough.

The centre-back revealed representing Eire has been an ambition of his since he was a youngster.

Raggett moved to Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Norwich last month.

Having represented England C during his non-league days, he now harbours hopes of becoming a full international for the Irish.

With the 25-year-old’s father coming from Cork, he qualifies for Ireland.

Mick McCarthy will be running the rule over twice-capped Ronan Curtis next season.

And Raggett’s hoping he can catch the eye of the Green Army boss and earn a call-up into his squad.

The defender said: ‘I’m half Irish because my dad is from Cork.

‘From when I have been a kid, becoming a Republic of Ireland international has always been one of my ambitions.

‘That’s something sometime in the future I can achieve because it would be something special.

‘It would be a really special moment if I could achieve that – but first I have to work hard for Portsmouth and then see what happens.

‘I’d really love to do that. Maybe last season I had an opportunity when I was playing in the Championship with Rotherham.

‘I got a couple of injuries so I didn’t play many games.

‘Before that I was playing in League Two with Lincoln and you’re not going to get picked from there.

‘First I’ve got to work hard and then see what happens. I’ve got to focus on playing well for Pompey and then you never know.’