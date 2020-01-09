Have your say

Sean Raggett is putting thoughts of his future to one side as he concentrates on success with Pompey.

But the defender has admitted he’s open to the prospect of a permanent move to Fratton Park in the summer.

And Raggett believes showing his true worth over the second half of the season with the Blues is the best way to ensure his future is given the best resolution.

The 26-year-old has made 21 appearances since being brought in on loan for the campaign from Norwich.

Raggett’s contract is up at Carrow Road in the summer and gone through more than his fair share of injury difficulties at Fratton Park this term.

Now, after starting seven games on the spin, the no-nonsense centre-half is planning on building on the momentum he now has.

Sean Raggett is putting thoughts of his future to once side. Picture: Paul Thompson

And Raggett’s mindset is his destiny next season will look after itself if he continues to do that.

He said: ‘I’ve not really thought about my future.

‘I’m just focussed on playing as many games as I can and trying to get Portsmouth up into the Championship.

‘I’ve never really thought too much about contracts during the season.

‘I always tell my agent to leave that until the off season. I just want to focus on football.

‘If you get your football right the rest looks after itself. That’s the way I look at it.

‘Obviously, everyone has bills to play and people look at it differently.

‘But, for me, if I focus on football everything else will look after itself.

‘I’d be open to it, but I’m just focussing on this season.’

After stepping up from non-league level with Dover, Raggett has enjoyed stints with Lincoln, Rotherham and his current parent club before arriving at Fratton Park in the summer.

That’s meant a fair amount of moving around for the Gillingham-born, who’s also had stints at Sittingbourne and Whitstable outside of the professional ranks.

Now Raggett is enjoying being near to his roots in the south east at Pompey, where he feels settled.

Raggett added: ‘I enjoy it. There’s a good group of lads down here and I’m enjoying it.

‘It only takes me a couple of hours to get back to see my family.

‘Last season I was a long way away up at Rotherham.

‘Before that, I was at Lincoln which is almost as far and Norwich.

‘So it’s nice to be down here because I’m a southern boy. Always a southern boy!’