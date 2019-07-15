Sean Raggett is confident his injury nightmare is behind him.

The Pompey new boy believes the ankle problem which wrecked last season for him is in the past.

Raggett explained he’s now come through all the stresses and strains he expects to put the problem area through without a hitch.

The 26-year-old suffered recurring ankle issues, as well as a gruesome facial injury which knocked his tooth out.

He’s been buoyed, however, by the way the ankle’s stood up to the strain of pre-season.

Raggett said: ‘I’ve had no issues with the ankle.

‘Because I was back in the off-season I could take a bit more time with it and build its strength.

‘The guys at Norwich were great and let me go up to St George’s Park. I’m ready to go.

‘I’ve pretty much done everything with it now. I’ve had the tackles, the knocks on it, the jumps and landed awkwardly.

‘I haven’t even thought about it. That’s how confident I feel about it.’

Despite playing just 10 times last season on loan at Rotherham because of the problems, Raggett is clear about his ability to be able to handle the rigours of a lengthy season.

The man who’s on loan for the campaign from Norwich, pinpointed his appearance record when winning the National League with Lincoln in 2017 as evidence he can do so.

He added: ‘I know my body can cope with it.

‘When Lincoln won the National League I played 55 games. I felt then and had no injuries, so I know I can do it.’