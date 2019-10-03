Norwich loanee Sean Raggett: Portsmouth fans will soon see the best of me

Sean Raggett is determined to show the Fratton faithful his Pompey worth.

And the central defender is convinced match minutes and extra training ground work are driving him towards the form he’s capable of producing.

Recalled to Kenny Jackett’s side for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton, it represented the fifth time he has completed a match since September 2018.

Raggett’s 2018-19 campaign was devastated after twice breaking his right ankle, prematurely ending a Championship loan spell with Rotherham.

As a consequence, he arrived at Fratton Park in June having registered just 233 minutes of first-team action in 2019.

It has proven a difficult slog back to match fitness for Raggett, but he's adamant the desired goal is within sight.

The 26-year-old said: ‘I always work hard, whether I am in the team or out of it, I want to improve my game.

‘I’m looking to improve, especially after the season I had last year, I’m trying to get back to my levels.

‘I am looking forward now, hopefully to playing more minutes and getting back to a level I know I can play at.

‘Looking at 2019, I’ve barely played back-to-back league games.

‘It’s a strange one, when you’ve been out for so long, a lot of the things you don’t have to think about in a game, you begin to think about. It’s because you’re not used to playing, just little things.

‘You need games to get everything back to where I know I can be.

‘I would say I’m quite mentally strong. I don’t like playing badly, but know the levels I can play.

'If I’ve had a bad game I will go and analyse it, see what I can do to improve myself, then work hard on the training pitch and other games to improve.’

Raggett suffered an unfortunate full debut against Coventry, when the Blues were 3-1 up before drawing 3-3 against a team which finished with nine men.

Following that tough baptism, he was handed outings in the Leasing.com Trophy to bring him up to speed.

Then the former Lincoln man was presented with a surprise recall against Bolton – and he is eyeing more Pompey appearances.

He added: ‘Coventry was my first start since January – and obviously didn’t go as well as it could.

‘I’ve worked hard since then, played a few cup games and returned again Bolton to win and get a clean sheet.

‘This is the best job in the world, so it would be stupid for me not to work hard.’