Wycombe have been deprived of the talismanic Adebayo Akinfenwa for the Boxing Day encounter at Fratton Park.

A scenario which disappoints Sean Raggett, who had been relishing a rumbustious reunion between the pair.

Wycombe's Adebayo Akinfenwa is a constant handful, but won't be lining-up against the Blues on Boxing Day. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The on-loan centre-half made his Football League debut against Wycombe in August 2017.

Then with Lincoln, Raggett featured in a 2-2 draw as the Imps marked their long-awaited return from the non-league game.

It represents the only occasion he has locked horns with the distinctive figure of Akinfenwa, who continues to be a pivotal presence for the Chairboys.

And following the striker’s sending off for the League One leaders in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United, Raggett must wait a while longer until they next meet.

He said with a smile: ‘Akinfenwa is missing, I was looking forward to playing against him to be fair!

‘My first game in the Football League was against him, I also made Team of the Day in a paper that day.

‘We drew 2-2, obviously conceding twice, so I don’t know how it happened that I still got named in that!

‘I remember I had to man-mark Akinfenwa, following him around the pitch, so it as a tough day for me.

‘You try to do your best to get around him, but he is probably the strongest player I have played against.

‘Still, he’s missing on Boxing Day. One of the boys mentioned it in the changing room after Saturday’s game after seeing Wycombe’s result.

‘I was quite looking forward to playing against him, we had good battle last time and I kind of enjoy that side of the game sometimes. So I was a little disappointed.’

Akinfenwa has scored six times for Wycombe this season, including a late penalty winner against Pompey in September.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are seven points clear of second-placed Peterborough.

Raggett added: ‘He’s a very good player and important to them.

‘At the same time, they have good players all over the pitch, so it’s not like him missing will weaken them massively, they’ll have another player come in who will be dangerous – and we’ll have to deal with that.’