Reeco Hackett netted Pompey's equaliser against Cheltenham this evening. Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South

'Not consistent enough' ... 'Superb signing' - Neil Allen's match ratings from Portsmouth's 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town

Neil Allen’s player ratings from Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham are in.

By Sam Cox and Neil Allen
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 11:00 pm

The Blues came from a goal down to claim a point, but Danny Cowley’s side will be relatively underwhelmed that they didn’t take all three.

And although Reeco Hackett scored his first goal since the loss to Burton last month, a number of chances went begging throughout as the hosts flattered to deceive.

It wasn’t a bad performance overall by any means, but it’s the type of fixture Pompey would be expected to win – especially at Fratton Park.

Click through to see how Neil Allen rated those wearing royal blue this evening.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Another assured display with some impressive distribution

2. Mahlon Romeo - 6

Not at his most swashbuckling but still a classy player

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Tower of strength once more in this excellent season from him

4. Connor Ogilvie - 6

Exposed at times, although had Raggett to rescue him

