The Blues came from a goal down to claim a point, but Danny Cowley’s side will be relatively underwhelmed that they didn’t take all three.

And although Reeco Hackett scored his first goal since the loss to Burton last month, a number of chances went begging throughout as the hosts flattered to deceive.

It wasn’t a bad performance overall by any means, but it’s the type of fixture Pompey would be expected to win – especially at Fratton Park.

Click through to see how Neil Allen rated those wearing royal blue this evening.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7 Another assured display with some impressive distribution Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. Mahlon Romeo - 6 Not at his most swashbuckling but still a classy player Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 8 Tower of strength once more in this excellent season from him Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Connor Ogilvie - 6 Exposed at times, although had Raggett to rescue him Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales