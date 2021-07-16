The Blues boss revealed his squad has space for just one more centre-forward recruit, as both John Marquis and Ellis Harrison look likely to remain at Fratton Park.

Pompey are continuing to cast their eye over Norwich youngster Gassan Ahadme, who netted a second-half hat-trick against the Hawks last Saturday – and have no interest in Peterborough’s Mo Eisa.

And if the Blues follow up their initial interest in Ahadme with a loan move, then Cowley would have the three strikers he’s budgeted for going into the new season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That prospect has not gone down well with section of supporters, though.

Many feel that an overhaul of Pompey’s attacking option is required – otherwise, a ‘mid-table finish’ awaits Cowley & Co at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Marquis finished last season as Pompey’s 18-goal top scorer, taking his tally to 32 in 97 appearances since his arrival from Doncaster Rovers.

Meanwhile, Harrison scored six goals from his 31 games last term as a knee injury ended his season in March.

John Marquis, left, and Ellis Harrison.

In total, the 27-year-old has 16 goals from 70 Blues outings.

Here’s a selection of views shared with us via Facebook and Twitter...

Terry Matthewson: We definitely have not got enough quality when it comes to strikers unless they can totally transform the ones we have.

Lee Robinson: I like Marquis' work rate, but he needs the ball in the box.

He spends most of his time getting the ball going away from goal.

Unless we get a midfield that can play him in, he won't get many chances.

Harrison. I don't rate him at all.

@Aaron25650310: So where does he feel we need to accommodate, because personally I don’t think Marquis or Harrison has 30 goals between them!

Steve Alexander: This must be a smoke screen to avoid the club’s interest in potential strikers leaking out.

Graham Buck: How can we have no room when we haven't got any? It's the weakest area in the squad.

@topfoder: If Pompey can only afford 3 forwards in the squad but have let Alfie Stanley go. We really are in trouble.

Looks like our target is mid-table/avoiding relegation.

Marquis looked lost again against Hawks and Harrison not prolific.

Gary Hills: That may work if the 3rd one was a quality addition, if it is a loan player who has no proven track record the season is not going to end in promotion or even the play offs, top 10 would be an achievement.

@b0batkins: Grim news, Marquis and Harrison, failed miserably, and should have been the first ones out the door.

Can only see a mid-table finish at best now.

Matt Carter: Gonna be a massive struggle this season.

Kyle Collings: Not a fan of Harrison at all. He was the one person I wanted moved on. I’ll trust the Cowleys, however.

@ChillandBill1: I think the club are missing a trick. If we get a young hot striker then there is plenty of re-sale value.

Harrison and Marquis have little to no resale value. We should be investing in decent players.

Sam Remi Ingram: We have the worst strike force I can remember in years, this appears to roughly translate to we are not getting anyone.

Tbh, this is a joke if true, as we have two strikers, one of which is incredibly injury prone and both of which massively lack quality.