Fans have aired their views after Portsmouth’s draw against Burton Albion at home in League One tonight.

Burton got off to a fast start, with goals from Joe Sbarra and Kieran Wallace in the first six minutes.

Brett Pitman scores from the penalty spot. Picture: Joe Pepler / PinPep Media

Ronan Curtis pulled one back for the Blues after John-Joe O’Toole was sent off for the visitors, with Brett Pitman firing home a penalty kick in the dying moments of the game.

Here's what fans had to say about the result.

Paul Wiggins

Not good enough, I fear more points dropped Saturday and a hiding next Tuesday, really hope I'm wrong.

Anthony Knight

Awful performance against 10 men for over an hour. We couldn’t beat nine-man Coventry so why should we think we can beat 10-man Burton?

Mark Smith

This form isn’t too bad. Reality is that we've been playing bad with questionable tactics and player positions.

Dylan Price

We need to sort out our defence. Absolute shambles. Midfield can’t pass, attack had no good passes through to them.

Curtis, Marquis and Haunstrup were the only players that didn’t do much wrong.

Declan McGreal

This season is already a disaster and it’s gonna get even worse.

Jamie Evans

Is it panic stations yet? I don't think so, win our games in hand and we'll be back amongst it.

Having said that it's worrying how out of position we are at the back, even more so when we play them lot [Southampton] next week.

Richard Twose

Poor, very poor. Players playing out of position and better players on the bench.

Meg Davies

I am a very loyal supporter of Pompey but cannot understand what was going on tonight. Poor passing, no urgency, no confidence. Very hard to watch.

Ryan Wilkins

People not celebrating a 94th minute equaliser says it all to me.

Lee Cooke

We can turn this around – keep the faith!