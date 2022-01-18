'Not just a striker issue ... Should be beating these teams .. Struggle for play-offs now''- How Portsmouth fans reacted to AFC Wimbledon stalemate

Pompey fans have voiced their opinions after the club’s 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon this evening.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:49 pm

After an uneventful first half, the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock after the interval when Mahlon Romeo cracked the bar with a venomous effort.

But ultimately it was a frustrating evening for Danny Cowley, as the Blues lost ground in the race for the top-six.

And the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known following the stalemate.

George Hirst led the line for Pompey at Plough Lane. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

@deanprobert89: Well, definitely not just a striker issue is it.

@PUPethan: would be nice if we could score goals

@merson_pfc: Got teams like Sunderland Charlton and Oxford next. Buck your ideas up boys.

@BlueArmyAlex: Lacking creativity, maybe time to play Jacobs as a 10 or on the left?

@PFCMichael: Not good enough

@PFCDave1898: Should be beating these teams, not good enough

@Toby_Gregg: Struggle to make the play-offs now

