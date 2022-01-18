'Not just a striker issue ... Should be beating these teams .. Struggle for play-offs now''- How Portsmouth fans reacted to AFC Wimbledon stalemate
Pompey fans have voiced their opinions after the club’s 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon this evening.
After an uneventful first half, the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock after the interval when Mahlon Romeo cracked the bar with a venomous effort.
But ultimately it was a frustrating evening for Danny Cowley, as the Blues lost ground in the race for the top-six.
And the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known following the stalemate.
@deanprobert89: Well, definitely not just a striker issue is it.
@PUPethan: would be nice if we could score goals
@merson_pfc: Got teams like Sunderland Charlton and Oxford next. Buck your ideas up boys.
@BlueArmyAlex: Lacking creativity, maybe time to play Jacobs as a 10 or on the left?
@PFCMichael: Not good enough
@PFCDave1898: Should be beating these teams, not good enough
@Toby_Gregg: Struggle to make the play-offs now
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.