After an uneventful first half, the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock after the interval when Mahlon Romeo cracked the bar with a venomous effort.

And the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known following the stalemate.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Hirst led the line for Pompey at Plough Lane. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

@deanprobert89: Well, definitely not just a striker issue is it.

@PUPethan: would be nice if we could score goals

@merson_pfc: Got teams like Sunderland Charlton and Oxford next. Buck your ideas up boys.

@BlueArmyAlex: Lacking creativity, maybe time to play Jacobs as a 10 or on the left?

@PFCMichael: Not good enough

@PFCDave1898: Should be beating these teams, not good enough

@Toby_Gregg: Struggle to make the play-offs now

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron