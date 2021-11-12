There’s clearly a better chance of the midfielder appearing in an equivalent publication which focuses on the great and the good from Wycombe Wanderers’ past.

But even then the 31-year-old might have to wait until volumes two or three are released to be involved.

According to The Wycombe Way Podcast’s George Gutterbridge, Wheeler hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations since his arrival from QPR in the summer of 2019.

Yes, there have been 93 appearances in that time, nine goals and promotion to the Championship, with Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth seeing him as a key member of his set-up.

But as Wheeler – who featured 18 times for the Blues during a frustrating 2018 loan spell under Jackett – prepares to face his former side at Adams Park tomorrow, there’s a sense that Wycombe fans are still waiting for him to really show what he is capable of.

A scenario many of the Fratton faithful can relate to.

Wycombe's David Wheeler will face former club Pompey tomorrow when the Blues travel to Adams Park. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Speaking in our The Insider series for our Youtube channel, Gutterbridge explained: ‘He’s been a really good utility man.

‘He’s struggled to get into the team this season – but that's just from the form of everyone else.

‘But he’s someone you can call upon, rely on in big games. He’s not been quite underwhelming but everyone expected a bit more.

‘When he came to us on a free from QPR, it was a really big statement signing.

‘He has scored a few goals and some important ones, but he’s not quite lived up to expectations a few people had of him.

‘He’s sort of ticking along as a utility man but sometimes that’s not a bad thing because when he has been called upon he has done a fine job and he has chipped in with some big goals in big games and seems to be Gareth Ainsworth’s reliable man at the moment.

‘Last season I don't think we saw the best out of him or have seen the best out of him just yet and we’re hoping he will show that form he had at his previous clubs.’

Despite his reservations, Gutterbridge believes Wheeler has it in him to come good on a consistent basis, while his talent should not be underestimated.

He added: ‘There’s definitely a goal in him. He was rewarded with a start last week against Ipswich and scored the opener.

‘He’s quite a dangerous player if he’s deployed in the right manner.

‘He is a player who can pop up in the box with a goal, give him the time to get a shot away and he will do that.’

Jordan Obita is another Pompey old-boy who is expected to feature against the Blues tomorrow.

The 27-year-old spent two months at Fratton Park during the 2012-13 campaign as a winger, making eight appearances and scoring once in that time.

He’s been at Wanderers since the end of the January transfer window, racking up 30 appearances and impressing in the process.

However, Gutterbridge has been baffled by the’ bizarre’ way Obita is currently being used by Ainsworth.

He added: ‘It’s sort of a weird position where he’s deployed in the five at the back system we’ve got going.

‘He’s sort of a left wing-back alongside Jacobson who’s left-back and it’s a really odd system to explain.