Pompey fans got news on Wednesday which players will be retained ahead of the 2024/25 season. 15 players are out of contract at the end of the season - but only three have offers on the table to remain at Fratton Park beyond the summer.

As a result. it is expected to be a hugely busy upcoming transfer window for the Blues as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of August. But how many players are we expecting to see John Mousinho use next season?

According to data from TransferMarkt, here is how many players Pompey have used this 2023/24 campaign and how that figure compares to their upcoming Championship rivals...