How many players Portsmouth have used in 2023/24 season compared to new Championship rivals - including Leeds, Sunderland and Southampton

Pompey may well increase their squad size ahead of 2024/25 return to Championship

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 1st May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 06:50 BST

Pompey fans got news on Wednesday which players will be retained ahead of the 2024/25 season. 15 players are out of contract at the end of the season - but only three have offers on the table to remain at Fratton Park beyond the summer.

As a result. it is expected to be a hugely busy upcoming transfer window for the Blues as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of August. But how many players are we expecting to see John Mousinho use next season?

According to data from TransferMarkt, here is how many players Pompey have used this 2023/24 campaign and how that figure compares to their upcoming Championship rivals...

How the players used by Pompey this season compares to their upcoming rivals

1. Pompey vs Championship squads

Player used in 2023/24 season: 25

2. Watford

Player used in 2023/24 season: 25

Players used in 2023/24 season: 26

3. Bristol City

Players used in 2023/24 season: 26

Players used in 2023/24 season: 26

4. Coventry City

Players used in 2023/24 season: 26

